EXCLUSIVE! Sonia Keswani JOINS the cast of Shoaib Ibrahim's Ajooni on Star Bharat

Mukta Dhond is all set to bring a new show on Star Plus, Saurabh Tewari is also gearing up for a new show on Colors, and there are other channels as well that are all set to come up with brand new shows.

Well, we had exclusively updated that Dhrisha Kalyani is roped in the show in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Dhrisha in various shows from Karmaphal Daata Shani, Meri Doli Mere Angana, Mere Sai and more. The actress has been adored for her performance, we can't wait to see what role shall she essay in this show.

Now in Shoaib and Ayushi starrer, we have Sonia Keswani joining the show in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to unveiled. As we all know, the show is all set to go on air and the promo has already made quite a lot of noise, we can't wait to see what the show has to offer for the viewers.

Are you all excited to see the actor in the show?

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production. Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show, ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

