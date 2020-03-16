EXCLUSIVE! Sonia Keswani JOINS the cast of Shoaib Ibrahim's Ajooni on Star Bharat

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production. Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show, ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara fame Gaurav Bajpai returns to TV, bags Star Bharat’s next!

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Mukta Dhond is all set to bring a new show on Star Plus, Saurabh Tewari is also gearing up for a new show on Colors, and there are other channels as well that are all set to come up with brand new shows.

Well, we had exclusively updated  that Dhrisha Kalyani is roped in the show in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Dhrisha in various shows from Karmaphal Daata Shani, Meri Doli Mere Angana, Mere Sai and more. The actress has been adored for her performance, we can't wait to see what role shall she essay in this show.

Now in Shoaib and Ayushi starrer, we have Sonia Keswani joining the show in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to unveiled. As we all know, the show is all set to go on air and the promo has already made quite a lot of noise, we can't wait to see what the show has to offer for the viewers. 

Are you all excited to see the actor in the show? 

Also read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to feature in Star Bharat's show by Frames Production?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

