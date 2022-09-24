EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's cop-comedy drama series Maddam Sir to come up with a new season?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that there are several popular shows that are running on small screens for a long time now.

The makers keep introducing interesting tracks and also new entries to spice up the drama.

Apart from that, a new trend has started in the television industry where the makers are coming up with a new season.

Recently, Star Plus rolled out the second season of Imlie after the first one became a huge hit among the viewers.

And now, one more popular series is rumoured to be coming up with a new season soon.

It is none other than Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir. Yes, you herald it right!

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik

The makers are reportedly gearing up for a new season soon.

However, everything is in the very initial stage and nothing much is known about the new season.

There can be new additions to the star cast of the show.

The current star cast of the show includes Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Ajay Jadhav, Sonali Naik, Ashwani Rathore, and Priyanshu Singh among others.

How excited are you for the new season? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik