EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to air it's last episode on THIS date

There were several reports about the show soon wrapping up. Shubh Laabh is successfully running on small screens for more than 10 months now is lal set to bid adieu to the viewers.

Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The viewers have seen lots of interesting twists and turn in the story. 

Shubh Laabh stars Geetanjali Tikekar and Chhavi Pandey in the lead roles. 

It also stars Nasirr Khan, Manan Joshi, Tanisha Mehta, Mithil Jain, Reema Vorah, Mahi Sharma, and Rahul Singh among others in pivotal roles. 

The show started on a grand note last year in September. 

There were several reports about the show soon wrapping up. 

And now, we have an exclusive update on the same. 

We also reported that Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein cast is all set to wrap up their shoot on 10th August.

The makers will shoot the show's last episode on 10th August. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that Shubh Laabh is all set to air it's last episode on 20th August.

Peninsula Pictures much-awaited show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul is all set to go on-air from 22nd August.

How much will you miss Shubh Laabh? Tell us in the comments. 

Latest Video