EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to wrap up the shoot on THIS date

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The viewers have seen lots of interesting twists and turn in the story.

Shubh Laabh stars Geetanjali Tikekar and Chhavi Pandey in the lead roles.

It also stars Nasirr Khan, Manan Joshi, Tanisha Mehta, Mithil Jain, Reema Vorah, Mahi Sharma, and Rahul Singh among others in pivotal roles.

The show started on a grand note last year in September.

There were several reports about the show soon wrapping up.

And now, we have an exclusive update on the same.

Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein cast is all set to wrap up their shoot on 10th August. Yes, you heard it right!

The makers will shoot the show's last episode on 10th August. However, the last airing date of the show is yet to be disclosed.

