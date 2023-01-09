Exclusive! Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee is headed for a 5-year leap! Check out the Full Story Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights” and stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma.

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.

As per sources, the show is headed for a 5-year Leap and soon we will see a lot of new twists and turns from the show.

Not a lot is known about what will happen after the leap, but a 5-year Gap is a significant one.

Katha Anakahee has managed to gain fans and love from people who love the original as well. The credit in this case goes to the cast and crew, the makers especially.

The show continues to get a lot of love and the chemistry between Viaan and Katha is one of the best on TV right now.

