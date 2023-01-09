Exclusive! Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee is headed for a 5-year leap! Check out the Full Story Inside!

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 11:00
Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights” and stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma. 

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, the show is headed for a 5-year Leap and soon we will see a lot of new twists and turns from the show.

Not a lot is known about what will happen after the leap, but a 5-year Gap is a significant one. 

Katha Anakahee has managed to gain fans and love from people who love the original as well.  The credit in this case goes to the cast and crew, the makers especially. 

The show continues to get a lot of love and the chemistry between Viaan and Katha is one of the best on TV right now. 

Are you excited to see what the storyline will be like after the leap? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

