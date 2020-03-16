EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's Kaamnaa star cast to wrap up the shoot today

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows have been rolled out ever since the year 2022 kickstarted.

Apart from that, many shows that had rolled out last year with a bang are all set to go off-air.

Sony TV's show Kaamnaa which started on a grand note last year in November has been working wonders.

The show stars Manav Gohil, Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles.

Well, Kaamnaa has seen its ups and downs in terms of the storyline and TRPs.

We were the first ones to exclusively update that Kaamnaa is all set to go off-air.

We also exclusively updated that the show will air its last episode on 29th July.

And now, we have another update straight from the sets of the show.

The star cast is all set to shoot the last episode of the show today. Yes, you heard it right!

Kaamnaa will wrap up the shoot today which is three days before it airs the last episode.

It was indeed a memorable journey for the audience as well as the star cast of the show.

The show revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha.

Kaamnaa is said to be inspired by ARY Digital's popular TV show, Meray Paas Tum Ho.

