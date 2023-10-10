EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that various channels are gearing up for new shows in the upcoming months.

Sony TV has been entertaining the viewers with some amazing shows so far.

The channel is now gearing up for interesting lineup of shows in the coming days.

However, with new shows coming up, the previous shows are either witnessing a timeslot change while some are being taken off-air.

We all know that Sony TV is coming up with a show titled Dabangii - Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

The show is all set for a launch soon. The promo of the show has left the viewers impressed and they can't wait for the show to go on-air.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Sony TV's popular show Katha Ankahee which stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles is going to go off-air.

We have also learnt that Dabangii will replace Katha Ankahee for the timeslot of 8.30 PM.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins, Katha Ankaee is the official Hindi adaptation of Turkish series One Thousand and One Nights, which was inspired from Arabian Nights.

Meanwhile, Dabangii is produced by Invictus Media which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

