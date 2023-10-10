EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Dabangii to REPLACE Katha Ankahee?

With new shows coming up, the previous shows are either witnessing a timeslot change while some are being taken off-air. There are news about Katha Ankahee going off-air and Dabangii replacing it.
dabangi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that various channels are gearing up for new shows in the upcoming months.

Sony TV has been entertaining the viewers with some amazing shows so far. 

The channel is now gearing up for interesting lineup of shows in the coming days. 

However, with new shows coming up, the previous shows are either witnessing a timeslot change while some are being taken off-air. 

We all know that Sony TV is coming up with a show titled Dabangii - Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. 

The show is all set for a launch soon. The promo of the show has left the viewers impressed and they can't wait for the show to go on-air. 

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Woah! Viaan ends up killing Kailash?

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Sony TV's popular show Katha Ankahee which stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles is going to go off-air.

We have also learnt that Dabangii will replace Katha Ankahee for the timeslot of 8.30 PM. 

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins, Katha Ankaee is the official Hindi adaptation of Turkish series One Thousand and One Nights, which was inspired from Arabian Nights.

Meanwhile, Dabangii  is produced by Invictus Media which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update: Viaan confronts Maya.

Latest Video
