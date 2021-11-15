EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's upcoming show Kaamnaa is the adaptation of THIS Pakistani show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront when it comes to giving all the latest updates from the world of television.

Sony TV is now gearing up for a new show titled Kaamnaa.

The show's story is about a middle-class couple Manav and Akanksha who is happily married with a child. However, when it comes to their thinking and ideologies, they are completely opposite.

Kaamnaa stars Chandni Sharma, Abhishek Rawat, Manav Gohil, Tasneem Ali, Nitish Parashar, among others in pivotal roles.

The show's story is quite refreshing and looks extremely promising as well.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kaamnaa's story has been adapted from a Pakistani show Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The show is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

Kaamnaa will hit the small screens tonight at 8.30 PM.

