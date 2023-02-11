Exclusive: Sooraj Thapar to join Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma for Atrangii TV’s next!

Sooraj

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Atrangii TV has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix that are all set to entertain the audiences.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Meet is a show which is different and soothing: Sooraj Thapar

We recently reported that Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma will be seen in an upcoming presentation for Atrangii TV. The show will be creatively produced by Nitin Dhall.

Rohan has been a part of various television serials in the likes of Udaan, Laal Ishq, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana in the past while Tanya gained fame from her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and later appeared in projects such as Woh Apna Sa, Udaan, Qurbaan Hua and was recently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Now, we have news coming to our desk.

According to information received, veteran actor Sooraj Thapar has joined the cast of the show.

Sooraj has been a part of television shows such as Razia Sultan, Meet, Kuchh Is Tarah, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani and many other projects.

Not a lot is known about the premise of the show or what the characters are about, but we will be sure to update you with more exclusive information.

Are your excited to watch the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Exclusive! Actor Sooraj Thapar to Play Ravan in Dangal’s Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 

