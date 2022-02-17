Exclusive! Splisvilla Season 13 contestant Nikita Bhamidipati to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming reality show “Lock Up”

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a reality show titled “Lockup” where 17 contestants will be locked in jail and they would have to play the game behind the bard and fight for getting bail to survive on the show.

Kangana Ranaut will be making her OTT debut with the show as host where she will be guiding and streaming the contestants.

There are many names doing the rounds who will be part of the show, names like Poonam Pandey, Ishaan Seghal, Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehjapal, Shehnaaz Gill are a few names that are floating around and the possibility of being contestants on the show.

There is news doing the rounds that Splitsvilla 13 contestant Nikita Bhamidipati has been approached for the show and she might be a contestant on the show.

On Splitavilla 13 Nikita did play the game well and she had gone way ahead of the show.

Post the show she was seen partying and have a fun time with Kevin. Trevon and the gang.

Nikita in the past has also been part of the reality show Ace of Space Season 1 and then she rose to fame with Splitsvilla.

The show is on the line of Bigg Boss though not a similar context and will be streaming soon on Mx Player and Alt Balaji.

This is the second time Ekta Kapoor is producing a reality show post-Nach Baliye Season 7.

