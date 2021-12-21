Exclusive! Splitsvilla 10 fame Mohit Hiranandani to get HITCHED to girlfriend Steffi Kingham

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Hiranandani, who rose to fame with his stint in Splitsvilla 10 and also been part of shows like Patiala Babes and Pavitra Bhagya, is all set to lose his bachelor status!

Yes, after dating for 4 long years, Mohit is getting hitched to the love of his life Steffi Kingham.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Mohit revealed, “Well, it will be a court marriage on 30 December and the proper wedding with all the rituals will take place next year. We haven’t decided on dates yet.”

On December 31, 2020, the actor had proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend in a grand gesture – a beautiful and majestic yacht proposal, planned by Mohit and his friends.

Mohit shared a beautiful picture along with Steffi announcing this special date! Take a look!