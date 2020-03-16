EXCLUSIVE: Star Plus’ Anupamaa to air an INTEGRATION EPISODE with Banni Chow Home Delivery! Details Inside...

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet Production has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, there recent shows 'Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye' and 'Barrister Babu', their current show 'Meet' the producers are entertaining the fans.

And now they are coming up with another new show named 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' that will be aired on Star Plus.

There is much excitement among the audiences after watching the second promo of Banni Chow Home Delivery. The shooting is in full swing. And all the cast and crew are busy prepping for the show.

The show will see Ulka Gupta, who will be playing the lead character of Banni, and Pravisht Mishra who will be playing the character of Yuvan. We had earlier updated that, Payal Gupta, Priyank Tatariya, Alpesh Dixit, and Palak Jhaveri have joined the cast of the show. And shooting is in full swing in the blue city Jodhpur.

The storyline is tentatively scripted as the male protagonist to be mentally challenged and get married to the girl who would be the reason behind his cure.

Well, Star Plus is known for integrating shows for brining in top notch twists and now, the makers have planned to introduce Banni Chow Home Delivery to the audience through one of the renowned shows on the channel – Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles.

Ulka Gupta, in the role of Banni will be shooting with the cast of the show.

