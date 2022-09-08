EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey star cast to wrap up the shoot on THIS date

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of television shows have been launched in the first half of the year 2022.

Apart from that, several TV shows have gone off-air within a few months of their release.

It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for the fans as well as the star cast.

ALSO READ: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Superb! Akriti decides to change for the better, Armaan feels attached to her

Star Plus' show Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey which started airing on small screens in January this year is all set to wrap up.

The show stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles.

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that the star cast will shoot for the last episode between the 14th to 16th of August. Yes, you heard it right!

Kabhie Kabhie Ittefa Sey is a loose Hindi adaptation of Star Jalsha's Khorkuto.

How much will you miss the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Amazing! Charu takes a big step, Gungun shocked