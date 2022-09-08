EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey star cast to wrap up the shoot on THIS date

Kabhie Kabhie Ittefa Sey is a loose Hindi adaptation of Star Jalsha's Khorkuto. The show stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 16:49
A lot of television shows have been launched in the first half of the year 2022. 

Apart from that, several TV shows have gone off-air within a few months of their release. 

It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for the fans as well as the star cast. 

Star Plus' show Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey which started airing on small screens in January this year is all set to wrap up. 

The show stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in the lead roles. 

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that the star cast will shoot for the last episode between the 14th to 16th of August. Yes, you heard it right!

Kabhie Kabhie Ittefa Sey is a loose Hindi adaptation of Star Jalsha's Khorkuto.

Latest Video