EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Faltu to air its last episode on THIS date?

Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja starrer show Faltu is all set to go off-air in a few days' time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 11:57
TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The year 2023 has seen many new TV shows launching while many going off-air.

Star Plus' show Faltu is one of them that is all set to bid adieu to the viewers. 

There were several news about show going off-air and then getting an extension. 

And now, we have an exclusive and latest update about the same. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show's shooting is set to wrap up by 16th or 17th August. 

Furthermore, we have learnt that Faltu will finally air its last episode on 21st August. 

Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja starrer show will say goodbye to the viewers ina few days' time. 

The show was produced by Boyhood Productions. 

How much are you going to miss Faltu? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

