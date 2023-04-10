EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Titli to go off-air; DETAILS INSIDE

Star Plus launched Titli a few months ago with Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki in the lead roles. The show which was aired barely few months ago is all set to go off-air.
Titli

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are being launched and many are going off-air at the same time. 

Star Plus has an amazing line up of shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store and many more. 

The channel launched a new show titled Titli a few months ago with Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki in the lead roles. 

And now, a few months after the show's release, it is all set to wrap up. 

As per sources, the show is expected to wrap up the shoot by 15th October and it will air its last episode on 27th October. 

