EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ upcoming show Faltu takes over Banni Chow Home Delivery’s time slot; Anandibaa Aur Emily to go off-air

MUMBAI: Star Plus is a channel that keeps coming up with interesting shows and always manages to gain great TRPs. It is set to launch another show titled Faltu which will hit our screens on 1st November.

The story of the show is about a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family. It will AIR at 9 pm which is currently Banni Chow Home Delivery’s time slot.

Banni Chow Home Delivery will then be aired at 6:30pm. Currently, Anandibaa Aur Emily airs at that time and that show will go off-air after 1st November.

Faltu is produced under Boyhood Productions, starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

According to Banni Chow Home Delivery’s latest plot, Yuvan is thinking about letting Banni go so she can be happy with Agastya. Yuvan is deeply sad about having to let go Banni. Manini will have Yuvan manipulated and make him pen down a letter and get him to commit suicide. Due to the heavy situation, Yuvan gets a panic attack on stage and this shocks Banni. Banni is unaware of Yuvan’s internal turmoil.

