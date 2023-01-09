EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside

Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a generation leap and also see many changes in the storyline.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We had exclusively reported that Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a huge leap in the upcoming months. 

There were also reports about Harshad Chopda most likely to make an exit while Pranali Rathod's exit was not confirmed yet. 

And now, we have another interesting and fresh update about the ongoing rumours of the show. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is confirmed to undergo a leap. 

The leap will be of 20 years which means an entire new generation of actors and a different storyline will be shown. 

The reports further state that the leap will happen in the month of October but a specific date is yet to be revealed. 

Also, there are reports that as the show is going through a 20-year leap, the actors who are willing to continue can stay back while ones who wish to quit are allowed to make an exit from the show. 

Till now, it is not confirmed that who will stay and who will leave. 

The leap is going to bring big changes in the storyline. 

How excited are you about the leap? Tell us in the comments. 

