EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Mishra opens up on bagging Colors' show Suhaagan, shares his experience of working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and much more

Sudhanshu Mishra is seen playing the role of Pankaj in Colors' popular show Suhaagan.
Sudhanshu Mishra

MUMBAI: Colors TV's Suhaagan is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show is bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms that has produced a number of hit shows in the past. 

Sudhanshu Mishra portrays a pivotal role in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sudhanshu who spoke about his role and much more about the show. 

What were your thoughts before saying yes to this show and the role of Pankaj?

I was on leave for 6 months and was not in Mumbai. When I came from Sweden to Mumbai, I was offered this character from Rashmi Sharma Productions. Then my audition and look test happened. I was told that I will be playing a middle-class guy and his wife will belong to a rich family. My nature is somewhat the same. So, I have to play it that way and there isn't any difficulty in portraying this character. I am playing who I am in real life. 

My wife wants me to live with her family as I live in a very small house. I am unable to provide her with a lavish lifestyle. 

Right now, a wedding sequence is going on and she keeps taunting me about how I am not able to provide her luxury. 

How challenging is this situation and the character when you perform the scenes?

There is a very huge family that I have in my village. There are almost 70 people who live together. I have seen such struggles. This is the real-life situation which I have to play here. So, it's not difficult for me. I also belong to a middle-class family. I have seen how things work out in these kinds of families and how to tackle them. I am somewhat the same. So, it is easy for me. My wife keeps complaining to me. So, these are the situations and it's fun to perform. 

How has been your experience working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms?

I have worked with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms before. Everyone is very supportive on the set. People are really nice. The production team is also good. Pawan sir is the director of the show and also a creative director. He is mostly directing scenes and he is super good. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Mishra opens up on bagging Colors' show Suhaagan, shares his experience of working with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and much more
