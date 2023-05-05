EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey on viewers' reaction to his character: Anupama's character maybe unrealistic in a lot of ways as everyone can't be so nice all the time while Vanraj is quite realistic which is why people are able to relate to him

Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI : Sudhanshu Pandey is presently seen in Star Plus' show Anupamaa produced by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Production. 

The show has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning and has always been at the top of the TRP charts.

Every Anupamaa actor has become a household name over the years. 

Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah has created a next-level fan following for his amazing performance. 

The viewers have seen several shades of Vanraj and he has left everyone spellbound with his fine acting chops. 

Vanraj has changed big time in the show and the ardent fans are loving how his character is shaped so far. 

The handsome hunk has won accolades and also received an equal amount of criticism for his role. 

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Sudhanshu opened up on trolls and how he reacts to viewers who have a very harsh opinion on Vanraj's character. 

The actor stated, "If people won't hate Vanraj at some point of time, if that hate is not shown then where will the drama come in the show? Although they have loved me as well for my character. On what things will the viewers react? People will lose interest if everyone is shown extremely positive and perfect."

He added, "When the characters are offered to actors and when they execute it and they are doing good, that's when the viewers react and we come to know that our character is working well. If people will stop reacting to Vanraj's performance then I'll be worried. It means I am doing something wrong. It is imperative that people react and even if they react negatively, it is important because that is what we are looking for."

Further, talking about Anupamaa's character which is played by Rupali Ganguly, he said, "I can say maybe Anupama's character is not that realistic because no person can be so nice all the time. Every person is not always correct in every way. So, that person can be realistic. People like Kavya and Vanraj can be realistic as everyone has some dark side in him. That is why our show is so successful because people are able to relate to those characters."

Well said, Sudhanshu!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

