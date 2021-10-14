EXCLUSIVE! Sumati Singh aka Ashi shares how her character has shaped up so far in Tera Mera Saath Rahe; REVEALS her birthday plans

MUMBAI: Sumati Singh has become a household name with just a few shows in her kitty.

She is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actress is playing a parallel lead, Ashi Desai, in the show.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Tera Mera Saath Rahe: Gopika locked in the room ahead of her wedding with Saksham

While the show witnesses the reunion of the popular saas-bahu jodi of Gia Manek and Rupal Patel, it also saw the popular couple Mohammad Nazim and Gia once again together.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe went on-air just a few weeks ago and it is managing to impress the viewers with its intriguing storyline.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sumati Singh who plays Ashi on the show.

What were your thoughts when you were offered this role? Were you sceptical about taking up this show?

There was no question of saying no as the show is quite a big one. The character that was offered to me was quite interesting. When I used to watch the show, I even used to enjoy it. I never thought about declining the offer. I was nervous about fulfilling the viewers' expectations. A lot of actors have previously worked together, I was thinking if they would accept me or not. But after I started shooting, my first day itself was very comfortable.

Ashi's character is neither positive nor negative. How challenging has it been for you?

It is extremely challenging. There is a fine line between playing a negative or a positive. I need to look cunning but also portray innocence. Or else I will look negative. It becomes a bit challenging to balance it. But now I am enjoying it as I have understood this character now.

Your birthday falls on 21st November and it's inching closer now. What are your special plans for the day?

I still have that childlike quality in me when it comes to my birthday. In fact, I am always super excited by the start of the year itself about my birthday. It's just a month away so I am very excited. A lot of planning is going on. In fact, the celebrations start from 1st November itself. I call my friends and ask them to wish me in advance. If I get a leave, I'll go somewhere. I love seeing the sunrise and it makes me feel happy and peaceful. I want to go to a mountain and see the sunrise on my birthday morning. I am not someone who parties a lot. But I would love to travel instead of partying. But if I don't get a leave, I'll celebrate here in Mumbai itself.

The actress is popularly known for her shows like Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.