Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to enter Kundali Bhagya post leap?

A lot of shows have been taking time leaps recently. Kundali Bhagya had also recently taken a leap and it seems as if it’s gearing to take another major leap. However, things are going to change majorly this time.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 16:25
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer khan to enter Kundali Bhagya post leap?

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. The current track revolves around Preeta and Karan’s growing romance after their wedding.

Also read -  Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

The show has been doing amazingly well and there is a buzz that the show is about to take a major leap.

A lot of shows have been taking time leaps recently. Kundali Bhagya had also recently taken a leap and it seems as if it’s gearing to take another major leap. However, things are going to change majorly this time.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will enter the show after the leap.

Sumbul is recognized for her recent stint in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and her role in the popular StarPlus show Imlie, where she played the lead role and won everyone’s heart with her acting skills.

Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan’s chemistry was so magical that fans went crazy when Fahmaan entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Sumbul. 

Surely, the fans of Kundali Bhagya are also in love with Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora. Now, it will be interesting to see how Sumbul Touqeer’s entry will change the show.

However, it is still not confirmed what role Sumbul will be playing. Sure enough, the fans will be awaiting her performance.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Love is in the air for Karan and Preeta post their marriage

Are you excited for the upcoming storyline of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
1
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
1
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Junooniyatt: Jahan and Elaahi get closer; Jordan's enmity intensifies
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi
MUMBAI :Superstars never fails to impress their fans with their amazing contributions, and over the time, we have seen...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat assures Pakhi that she won’t lose Vinu, Sai falls into Virat’s arms
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara is back in Udaipur; Abhimanyu gets restless
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Netizens feel Bholaa actress Amala Paul looks like Deepika Padukone; here’s all you need to know about the South star who is all set for Bollywood debut
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2
Exclusive! Ishqbaaaz fame Mohsin Khan to enter Kumkum Bhagya
Exclusive! Ishqbaaaz fame Mohsin Khan to enter Kumkum Bhagya
TV Star Rupali Ganguly Teams up with Director Sajan Agarwal for a New Project
TV Star Rupali Ganguly Teams up with Director Sajan Agarwal for a New Project
Exclusive! There’s going to be a big dhamaka in the Colors show Dharampatnii, check out sneak peek inside
Exclusive! There’s going to be a big dhamaka in the Colors show Dharampatnii, check out sneak peek inside
Twinkle Arora shoots despite 101 fever
Twinkle Arora shoots despite 101 fever
Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March
Excusive! Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March