Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer khan to enter Kundali Bhagya post leap?

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. The current track revolves around Preeta and Karan’s growing romance after their wedding.

The show has been doing amazingly well and there is a buzz that the show is about to take a major leap.

A lot of shows have been taking time leaps recently. Kundali Bhagya had also recently taken a leap and it seems as if it’s gearing to take another major leap. However, things are going to change majorly this time.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will enter the show after the leap.

Sumbul is recognized for her recent stint in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and her role in the popular StarPlus show Imlie, where she played the lead role and won everyone’s heart with her acting skills.

Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan’s chemistry was so magical that fans went crazy when Fahmaan entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Sumbul.

Surely, the fans of Kundali Bhagya are also in love with Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora. Now, it will be interesting to see how Sumbul Touqeer’s entry will change the show.

However, it is still not confirmed what role Sumbul will be playing. Sure enough, the fans will be awaiting her performance.

Are you excited for the upcoming storyline of the show?

