EXCLUSIVE! Sumeet Raghavan-Kunal Karan Kapoor to have a special dance performance during Wagle Ki Duniya and Ziddi Dil Maane Na Mahasangam for Sony SAB

Sony SAB's popular shows are also gearing up for a mahasangam episode.

We will see popular TV shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Maddam Sir, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Shubh Laabh coming together.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Wagle fame Sumeet Raghavan and Ziddi Dil fame Kunal Karan Kapoor will be performing a special dance in an upcoming episode.

The maha episode will be airing on 20th November.

Well, it will be wholesome entertainment for viewers.

