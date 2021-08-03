EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Chauhan to ENTER Sony TV's Mere Sai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the entertainment world for their ardent readers and followers.

Mere Sai has become the most adored religious show among its fans with its interesting storyline and upcoming twists. The show has been focusing on the rudimental norms of society and how Sai teaches his followers to change them and turn society into a safe and better place to live in.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Akbar Birbal fame Sunil Chauhan is all set to enter the show with a new storyline. He will be essaying the role of Pillai in the show. It will be interesting to see how the character unfolds in the show.

Further details about his character and storyline are yet to be disclosed.

