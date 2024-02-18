Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 3 finally gets a launch date

MUMBAI: Sony TV along with its fiction shows is known for giving really good reality shows that keeps the audience hooked on the screens.

With reality shows like MasterChef India, Shark Tank India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s Best Dancer, Indian Idol the channel is leading when it comes to reality shows.

Sony TV is all set to launch the third season of Super Star Singer which will go – on air soon.

It’s a kid’s reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing. The last season was quite successful and the audience was impressed with the contestants of the show.

The show is finally backed with a new season and the auditions will begin soon. The mentors of this show are almost the same with Indian Idol winners and contestants being the mentors.

ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil are the mentors of the show.

Finally the show has got its launch date and it will begin from the 8th of March 20204 and it will air at 8 : 00 pm (Saturday and Sunday) on Sony Television.

The auditions for Superstar Singer Season 3 have begun and this time, the mentors are trying their best to bring some of the best contestants on board and take the talent to another level.

This season would be mentored by legends like Javed Akthar, Kavita Krishnamurthy and ace music director Pyarelal and Neha Kakkar will be like the super guru.

Well, the winner of last season was Mohammad Faiz and today he is very successful. Along with his studies he is also doing many musical concerts.

Are you excited for the new season of Super Star Singer?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show