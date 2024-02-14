Exclusive! Superstar Singer season 3 to replace Indian Idol Season 14; this is when the show is expected to begin?

Superstar Singer Season 3 is a very unique singing reality show and the last season was a huge success. Now there is news doing the rounds that the show might start somewhere in March Mid – week and it might replace the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 14.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 18:40
Sony TV along with its fiction shows is known for giving really good reality shows that keeps the audience hooked on the screens.

With reality shows like MasterChef India, Shark Tank India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s Best Dancer, Indian Idol the channel is leading when it comes to reality shows.

Sony TV is all set to launch the third season of Super Star Singer which will go – on air soon.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The last season was quite successful and the audience was impressed with the contestants of the show.

The show is finally backed with a new season and the auditions will begin soon.

The mentors of this show are almost the same with Indian Idol winners and contestants being the mentors.

Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble Patil are the mentors of the show.

As per sources and media reports the show is all set to begin in the mid – week of March and might replace the singing reality show “Indian Idol Season 14” though there is no confirmation on the same.

The auditions for Superstar Singer Season 3 have begun  and this time the mentors are trying their best to  bring some best contestants on board and take the talent to another level.

Well, the winner of last season was Mohammad Faiz and today he is very successful. Along with his studies he is also doing many musical concerts.

ALSO READ :Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

