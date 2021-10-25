Exclusive! Supriya Pathak and Pawan Malhotra to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

As per sources talented actors Supriya Pathak Kapur and Pawan Malhotra will come gracing the show to promote their upcoming web series – Tabbar.

Supriya and Pawan will be seen having a fun time with Kapil Sharma and the cast and crew of the show.

The actors have come on the show before and this will be their second appearance on the show.

Previously, on The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw a panel of great singers and Sonakshi Sinha had come on the show and both the episodes were so entertaining that it left the audiences in splits.

