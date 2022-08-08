EXCLUSIVE! Supriya Pawar is all set to ENTER Colors' Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly- world.

Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her life and moves to another state. 20 years later, we see Nima, a mother of 3 daughters, also helping raise Krish, Virat’s son, while working in the Goenka household.

Now the breaking news is that Supriya Pawar is all set to enter the show as Manish Raisinghani's wife in the show. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

In the upcoming episode, two women help Nima and bring her to their home where they tell her how the accident happened and she got saved. Nima thanks them, telling them how kind-natured they are. The lady asks her what she was doing outside the morgue. Nima tells her that she was there to find her husband as he is lost. After some time, Nima leaves but on her way outside the chawl, a man passes by and Nima feels a familiarity in him, unaware of the fact that he is her Virat. Later, Nima slips and falls on the ground and Virat comes to pick her up.

Will Nima be able to accept the truth about Virat?

