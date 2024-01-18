Exclusive! Suraj Sonik roped in for Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the successful shows on television and it is among the top five shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show has gone through three generation gaps and just a few months ago the show took another leap and Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were introduced as the new leads of the show replacing the previous leads Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda.

The audience took time to accept the new cast as Pranali and Harshad were a loved couple on the show, but then the actor slowly managed to make a place in the audience's heart.

The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens.

As per sources, Suraj Sonik has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Suraj is a known actor of television and he is best known about his role in the project ChuRun.

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Suraj what twists and turns would come in the show.

