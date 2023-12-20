Exclusive: Surkirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh approached to play Anuj’s love interest in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

In the recent episode, there was a disagreement between Anupamaa and Anuj which resulted in a huge argument between the two. Unfortunately, fate is once again separating them, with Anupamaa living an independent life and Anuj being alone.
Surkirti Kandpal

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The Star Plus show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna in titular roles as Anupamaa and Anuj. The audience has so far loved the chemistry and the lovey-dovey equation between them. The way they stood by each other and supported each other was commendable and the audience could not have enough of their chemistry. 

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Whoa! Finally, Anupama’s dream come true by reaching America, gets a new devotee by her side

However, the recent episode showcased a dispute between Anupamaa and Anuj which led to a massive showdown between them. The two are getting separated by fate again where Anupamaa will live an independent life and Anuj will be by himself.

According to sources, there will be a new entry on the show.

As per the information, Sukirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh have been approached to be a part of the show. The actress will play the part of Anuj’s love interest.

Sukirti was last seen in Story 9 Months Ki while Sana is known for her contribution in Hindi TV and Telugu films. She is best known for her stint in Colors’ supernatural drama Vish. As for Ayesha, she is known for her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus.

It will be interesting to see which actress comes on board and how the story moves forward in Anupamaa! It will also be a visual delight to see Anupamaa and Anuj’s bond with the new love angle in the show. 

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama’s friend Devika helps her, Gives America tickets and a work permit

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead?
 

About Author

