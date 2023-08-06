Exclusive! Swastik Production’s Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum on Sony TV to go off-air?

The show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is made under Swastik Productions and stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in the lead roles.
Swastik Production

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. 

The show is about a Royal family with a strong matriarch who is not fond of changes, claiming them to ruin the age-old foundation of traditions. 

ALSO READ: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Madhumalti plans her revenge against Damyanti

The show is about a Royal family with a strong matriarch who is not fond of changes, claiming them to ruin the age-old foundation of traditions.

However, one of the sons of the family, Jay Bhanushali insists upon small changes necessary with time. Tina Datta is paired with Jay Bhanushali and looks like a bubbly girl with her own sense of individuality. Jay will be bringing Tina to his hometown of Ranavgarh and the plot will follow from there.

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates!

As per reports and sources, the show might be facing the axe and going off-air.

Apparently, there were a lot of expectations from the show and especially with the comeback of Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta.

Even though it is dedicated fan following of the show but reports suggest that the show maybe going off-air and the reasons are yet unknown.

There has been no confirmation on the news yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: What! Damyanti questions Surili’s real motive behind marrying Shiv; calls her gold digger

Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Taher Shabbir Tina Datta Swastik Productions Sony TV Chestha Bhagat Turkish series Siddarth Kumar Tewary Mohit Abrol Sujay Reu TellyChakkar Jay Bhanushali Abbas Mehta
