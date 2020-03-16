EXCLUSIVE! Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat

Actress Swati Tarar and Himanshi Vijayan are all set to be seen in an upcoming star Bharat show coming from Atul Ketkar

EXCLUSIVE! Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and Television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actresses Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain has been roped in for the upcoming television show for Star Bharat. Yah yes you heard right, actress Swati Tarar who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her contributions like Love Aaj Kal (2009), C.I.D. (1998) and Dil-E-Couch (2021) will be seen along with actress Hemaakshi Ujjain who is known for her roles in Ramayan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Navya. Recently she is worked in Sony SAB's daily soap Kaatelal and Sons wherein, she played a prominent role.

Also read (EXCLUSIVE! Vijay Kalwani JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat)

These two actresses will be seen in Atul Ketkar's upcoming show on Star Bharat.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch these actors defining their craft on screen and we look forward to see what different they have to offer it this coming project.

How are you this information to let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (EXCLUSIVE! Vijay Kalwani JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat)

