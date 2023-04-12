Exclusive: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will NOT go off-air; will continue to run successfully!

Recently there was news which sparked outrage that the show will go off-air after a run time of 15 years! Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is here to stay and will continue running successfully.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 12:46
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Sony SAB. The show by Neela Telefilms has been entertaining the masses for 15 long years now and is one of the longest running shows on the small screens.

The show has been making headlines for Dayaben returning to the show and along with that, there were also gossip mills doing the rounds that the character will make a comeback but a new actress will fill in the shoes of Disha Vakani. (Also Read: Times Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed headlines)

Well, recently there was news which sparked outrage that the show will go off-air after a run time of 15 years!

Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is here to stay and will continue running successfully.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Neha Mehta, Sachin Shroff, Sunaya Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sindhwani and others in leading roles. The show traces the story of how residents of a housing society find solutions to situational problems faced by them and also give a social message.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008 and has been entertaining the viewers since then.

Show your love for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the comment section below!

How excited are you to watch the upcoming episodes of the show? Let us know in the comments below. (Also Read: Times Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed headlines)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for latest information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Bollywood news. 

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Sony Sab Dilip Joshi Amit Bhatt Neha Mehta Sachin Shroff Sunaya Fozdar Munmun Dutta Mandar Chandwadkar Sonalika Joshi Palak Sindhwani Dayaben Taaarak Mehta off-air Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 12:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: Oh No! Tejas kidnaps Jhanak to get married to her, Anirudh worried for her safety
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Neil Bhatt gets a special power during nomination; check out the nominated contestants for this week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten...
Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Must Read! Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday, it is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized: Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most popular producers on television. He is the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata...
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
MUMBAI : Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, businessman and philanthropist who has...
Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. His talent is indisputable with...
Recent Stories
Badshah
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Neil Bhatt gets a special power during nomination; check out the nominated contestants for this week
Jyoti
Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
Rajan Shahi
Must Read! Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday, it is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized: Rajan Shahi
Rajan Shahi
Shocking! Rajan Shahi reveals how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors have troubled him and how the fans only know one side of story
Uorfi Javed
Shocking! Uorfi Javed faced temporary Instagram suspension due to an error, Swiftly regained access
Aradhana Sharma
Hot As Hell! Aradhana Sharma is here to set a new bar of hotness with her ultra sexy looks, check it out