Exclusive: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will NOT go off-air; will continue to run successfully!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Sony SAB. The show by Neela Telefilms has been entertaining the masses for 15 long years now and is one of the longest running shows on the small screens.

The show has been making headlines for Dayaben returning to the show and along with that, there were also gossip mills doing the rounds that the character will make a comeback but a new actress will fill in the shoes of Disha Vakani. (Also Read: Times Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed headlines)

Well, recently there was news which sparked outrage that the show will go off-air after a run time of 15 years!

Now, according to the latest news coming to our desk, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is here to stay and will continue running successfully.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Neha Mehta, Sachin Shroff, Sunaya Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sindhwani and others in leading roles. The show traces the story of how residents of a housing society find solutions to situational problems faced by them and also give a social message.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008 and has been entertaining the viewers since then.

