Exclusive! Tanuja, Talat Aziz, Rajesh Kamboj, and Ajay Mehra roped in for Hansal Mehta’s short film on Amazon

MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta is one of the most renowned film directors of Bollywood. The director has made movies like Shahid, Aligarh, Chhalaang, City Lights, Omerta, etc.

As per sources, Hansal Mehta is coming up with a new short film on Amazon titled Modern Love Story – Baai.

The story is based on the modern-day love story of a gay couple but is set in old times. It will be produced under the banner of PNC - Pritish Nandy Communications.

Tanuja, Talat Aziz, Rakesh Kamboj, and Ajay Mehra have been roped in pivotal roles, and this is the first time they will be working with Hansal.

Not much is known about the actors' roles yet.

This is not the first time Hansal is making a movie on gay love. Prior to this, he has made the movie Aligarh.

In recent times, Hansal made one of the most successful and loved web series around the world, Scam 1992, which was a huge hit globally and has the highest rating on IMDB.

Well, there is no doubt that this new short film also would be worth a watch as Hansal is known for making gripping and interesting movies and web series.

