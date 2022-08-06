EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on bagging the lead role in Muskurane Ki Wajaha Tum Ho: I came for just one day to Mumbai for auditioning for this show and since then I didn't go back after getting shortlisted

MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The actress bagged the lead role of Katha who is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is being loved by the viewers.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho has only aired just a few episodes and the viewers are already loving the show every bit of it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke in length about bagging the show and much more.

How is the feeling being a part of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho?

I am feeling very grateful and I'm extremely happy about everything. It's like a dream come true for me and I want the viewers to love me even more in the future for my work.

How were you shortlisted for the role?

There is a funny story behind it. People used to always tell me that I will have to shift to Mumbai if I want to work in the showbiz world. I always told myself that I will shift to Mumbai when that city calls me. I'll not come here and then find work. I used to give auditions from my hometown Jalgaon. But nothing ever materialises. But I came down to Mumbai for this show's audition. I and my mom decided to come to Mumbai for a day and then return after the audition. We came with only a few things and since that day, we haven't gone home. I gave one audition and I was asked to wait for a day and this continued till the time I kept giving auditions, screen tests and mock shoots. Once I was shortlisted, I had to start shooting after two days. I so wanted to go home and bid a proper goodbye to everyone.

How much do you miss your hometown? What was your experience coming to Mumbai and working?

I miss it the more even I could say right now. Well, I am only travelling from my home to set and vice versa ever since I have been in Mumbai. I haven't explored the city yet. But I would wish to explore the city whenever I get time from my shoot or get a day off.

Well said, Tanvi!

