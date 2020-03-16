EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on working with Kunal Jaisingh in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I was extremely happy and so was my sister when she came to know that I'm paired opposite Kunal

MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The actress bagged the lead role of Katha who is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is being loved by the viewers.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho has only aired just a few episodes and the viewers are already loving the show every bit of it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tanvi who spoke in length about working with Kunal Jaisingh and much more.

Talking about her experience working with Kunal Jaisingh, the actress said, "It feels amazing to work with Kunal. He is a wonderful co-star. We keep teasing each other all the time and have developed a great rapport. In fact, when my sister came to know that I am paired opposite Kunal, she got so excited. We have seen him in Ishqbaaaz and simply loved him. It is great to work with him."

Speaking about coming to Mumbai and working in this city of dreams, Tanvi said, "I am extremely grateful that I bagged this opportunity. I had always decided that I will only come to Mumbai when the city calls me. My dream finally came true.''

Lastly, revealing how her shooting experience has been, she said, ''I knew that I will have to invest a lot of time as daily soaps are shot for long hours each day. It was very tiring and hectic for me in the initial days. I used to hardly get any sleep. But I am trying to deal with it and getting used to it.''

Well said!

