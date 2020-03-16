EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Thakkar OPENS UP on her bond with Vihan, her take on the current track of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and more

I am really thrilled to be a part of the show, and I have received immense praises for the current track. I still remember when I was doing the dance sequence and I told everyone that I don't really know, just like those topper kids in the school...
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share. 

In an exclusive conversation with Tanvi Thakkar, she revealed her bond with Vihan, current track and more, check out what she had to reveal: 

Tell us something about your bond with Vihan? 

I share a great bond with him, my first scene was with him and he shared his experience on joining from middle and now we are such thick buddies, his nickname is Tinku and now our conversations are like Tinku ne Khana khaya, Tinku ne Chikoo milkshake Piya and so on. These are our morning conversations now. 

How is your bond with the whole cast? 

I share a great bond with everyone, we enjoy a lot on the sets. Even Yogi keeps teasing me as Maushi and all. It is just amazing to work with all of them. 

How are you enjoying the current track? 

I am really thrilled to be a part of the show, and I have received immense praises for the current track. I still remember when I was doing the dance sequence and I told everyone that I don't really know, just like those topper kids in the school who always say, 'I haven't studied and then get best marks', that's what happened with the sequence as it turned out really well. With the Shaadi track I have loved the rollercoaster, my scenes with Sachin, wedding and everything that happened. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

