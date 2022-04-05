EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia's Sab Satrangi has been doing decently well as a show, now the breaking is Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to enter this show in an interesting role, a source close to the show revealed she will be adding more spice to the story and expected to bring a major twist with her.

We have had Smita in various shows for two decades now, the actress began her career with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, and the last we saw her was in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, it would be interesting to see what kind of character will she portray with Sab Satrangi.

Currently in the show, Pinky has decorated the room for a romantic night with Deepu. However, Deepu then gets agitated and starts removing the decorations as he had brought them for Mannu and Gargi. Deepu’s behaviour has angered Pinky. What will she do now?

