EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi

We have had Smita in various shows for two decades now, the actress began her career with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, and the last we saw her was in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, it would be interesting to see what kind of character will she portray with Sab Satrangi.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 15:37
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.

Also read: Oh No! Pinky decorates the room for a romantic night with Deepu, but he gets agitated in Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia's Sab Satrangi has been doing decently well as a show, now the breaking is Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to enter this show in an interesting role, a source close to the show revealed she will be adding more spice to the story and expected to bring a major twist with her. 

We have had Smita in various shows for two decades now, the actress began her career with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, and the last we saw her was in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, it would be interesting to see what kind of character will she portray with Sab Satrangi. 

Currently in the show,  Pinky has decorated the room for a romantic night with Deepu. However, Deepu then gets agitated and starts removing the decorations as he had brought them for Mannu and Gargi. Deepu’s behaviour has angered Pinky. What will she do now?

Also read:Oh No! Pinky decorates the room for a romantic night with Deepu, but he gets agitated in Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Sony Sab Sab Satrangi Gargi Mannu Vishwas Puru Chibber Mohit Kumar Satyajit Sharma Joyoshree Arora Dayashankar Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 15:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor
MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of...
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups
MUMBAI: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who...
OMG! Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra accuses Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha of performing black magic on her, deets inside
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra has accused veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha of ruining her...
Recent Stories
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
Latest Video