EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa

&TV has always managed to entertain the viewers with its amazing content.

After presenting shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha and many others, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

We have an exclusive update that &TV is all set to soon roll out a new show which is titled Dusri Maa.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohit Dagga has bagged the role in this show.

Nothing much is known about Mohit's role yet.

Mohit is popularly known for his roles in shows like Bhaskar Bharti, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Bairi Piya, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, and Maddam Sir among others.

