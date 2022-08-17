EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa

Mohit is popularly known for his roles in shows like Bhaskar Bharti, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Bairi Piya, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, and Maddam Sir among others.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to roll out on various channels in the upcoming months. 

&TV has always managed to entertain the viewers with its amazing content. 

After presenting shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha and many others, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon. 

We have an exclusive update that &TV is all set to soon roll out a new show which is titled Dusri Maa. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohit Dagga has bagged the role in this show. 

Nothing much is known about Mohit's role yet. 

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Bhaskar Bharti Tera Yaar Hoon Main Bairi piya Aap Ke Aa Jane Se Maddam Sir Mohit Dagga
