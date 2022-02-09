EXCLUSIVE! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na's Aashish Bharadwaj BAGS Arvind Babbal's NEXT on Zee TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

We have seen Aashish Bharadwaj in Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, giving a stellar performance. Now, the exclusive news is that the dapper bags Producer Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee TV is in the lead role. We haven't received the premise of the show or any details on his character yet.

Talking about his show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, currently, in the show, we see that, Daksh has always been jealous of what Devraj has achieved in life. We also know that Daksh is pretending to be mentally low, in order to give that permanent guilt factor to Devraj. We have also written about Roma and Daksh joining hands in separating Krisha and Devraj.

Daksh deliberately exposes the truth that Devraj has always wanted to hide. Krisha will come face to face with the divorce papers of Devraj and Maya. Daksh will plant a scenario wherein he will bring the divorce papers out on the pretext of hunting for other papers. This will shock Devraj. As we know, while Devraj was madly in love with Maya, the fact was that Maya was never in love with Devraj.

