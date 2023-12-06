Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight and reveals what would he rather be, if not an actor

MUMBAI:Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder, he was one of the finalists of the show.

He is currently seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he plays one of the leads of the show, Armaan. But now, in a few weeks’ time, the show may go off – air.

ALSO READ : SERIOUSLY? ‘THIS’ is the REAL REASON why Gashmeer Mahajani QUIT Imlie!

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he has to say about Sumbul and Fahmaan's fight and what profession would he choose, if not acting.

What is your take on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight that is out in public?

I haven’t seen Fahmaan Khan's video, so I have no idea about this. But since you have mentioned, I will watch it.

At times, friends do fight and that is a personal thing. Do you think one should come out in public and spur the reason out?

It depends on an individual. Everyone has different perspective and we need to respect it. If he feels that he needs to come out and say it, that should be respected. If that person wants to be quiet and not talk about it, that should be respected as well.

This is something between two friends and since it came out in the media, people will talk about it. The equation that they share is only known to them and hence, I don't want to comment on it. I'm sure they will solve it themselves.

If not an actor, which profession would you choose to be in?

My whole life is dedicated to cinema and acting. I need to tell a story through my acting. If I don’t do it, I don’t have an identity. I need to do something that is connected to the entertainment business. I can’t imagine doing anything else.

Well, there is no doubt that Gashmeer is one of the best actors we have in the entertainment business and today, he has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on television, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Wow! Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor collaborates with Abhinay Deo for a crime drama