Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaan’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada talks about her journey with the show, “ The foundation is being laid and it is a multi-starrer show and it is six of us, so there are multiple tracks and they will open up soon” and more!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.



ALSO READ: “Teri Meri Doriyaann is not a run-of-the-mill story with fixed ingredients of a daily soap” says the lead actor Vijayendra Kumaria

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.



Prachi Hadda plays the role of Keerat in the show and is adored by the fans.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about her journey, her acting process and more.

What made you say yes to the show and to play the character of Keerat?

In TV, this was my first audition and it was for Star Plus, so I was very excited, I would say the big thing was Star Plus, I have always wanted to work with Star Plus. And the second thing would be the character itself, I mean Keerat is someone who is out of the box and when I got to know that she is the youngest in the house and she is an aspiring wrestler, and she actually is a protector of the family and I felt overwhelmed and I was like,I would love to do a character like this, and then I went through the whole process of giving the audition and then mock shoot and then got the final call. And I was so so happy to have gotten this chance to play such a great character and right now I think Keerat is just standing tall with her family.

Was there a specific X-factor that drew you to the character of Keerat?

As ,we all know that the show is a remake of Gaatchora, so there is a graph to the character, initially she is a tomboy, she does not much about things, she is very boyish in her demeanor and there is a change that happens, because the thing is she is very confused about behavior and when she goes through of the change of realizing that she is a woman at the end of the day, I am excited to the graph, and how the writers sketch that out for Keerat, and it is going to flow from then on.



The show has been on for a bit now and you have lived with the characters for a but longer, how has the experience been shooting this show till now from an actors perspective?



As an actor, I have been a part of a lot of ads, I have been in films and short films. And whatever I pick, I pick looking forward to the character, not because of the story or the charm of playing a lead or anything, this is a secondary part for me and I always look forward for the character, and like I said, I was so happy about the character and I so wanted to do the role of Keerat, and right now as a start, its going good, and I am looking forward, because the graph will come in and I will get the time to play Keerat, right now , Keerat is standing tall for the family, and she is doing whatever she can do. The foundation is being laid and it is a multi-starrer show and it is six of us, so there are multiple tracks and they will open up soon, but it will take a little time, but I am excited for what’s in store for Keerat.

Prachi has been a part of many award winning short films like Nazariya and has appeared in many digital shows and a number of viral ads. She was last seen in the movie A thursday as a ground reporter. Currently seen playing the role of Keerat in the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaan.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exciting updates!

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Clever! Veer smartly stops Jasleen from exposing Keerat



