Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann actress Lubna Salim opens up on her experience working with Paresh Rawal, "He has Kanjibhai in and out of his system"

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Lubna Salim talked about her experience working with Paresh Rawal in OMG, her experience working with Hats Off productions and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 20:46
Lubna

MUMBAI : There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Lubna Salim who is a theatre, movie and television actress. Lubna is also the founder and producer for the theatre group ‘Essay Ensemble’.

She is majorly loved for her character of Leela from Baa Bahu Aur Baby, a Hats Off Production family drama which aired on StarPlus. The serial was loved by all and Lubna even won an award for it. Other than her performance in Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Lubna Salim has also given her acting contributions in serials like Bharat Ek Khoj, Ek Packet Umeed, Khidki, many more.

She has also appeared in movies like Just Married, OMG – Oh My God, Call For Fun and Gadar 2. Currently the actress can be seen in the StarPlus serial Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Other than movies and serials, the actress has also spread her magic on OTT platforms with projects like The Gone Game, Fittrat, Bhalla Calling Bhalla, Sandwiched Forever and The Aam Aadmi Family.

Talking about the Aam Aadmi family, the series and the actors are really adored by the audiences. Lubna Salim, who plays the character of Madhu, a housewife, plays her role so well that the audience feels connected to her.

The show has worked out really well and had 3 successful seasons. However, the 4th season of the show was released today.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Lubna Salim talked about her experience working with Paresh Rawal in OMG, her experience working with Hats Off productions and much more.

You were one of the Bahu’s in Baa Bahu Aur Baby. You have worked a lot with Hats Off productions. How was your experience working with them?

To this, Lubna Salim replied by saying that she was the only non-Gujarati amongst all of them and the biggest connection between all of them was that they were all from theatre background, due to which they had a good practice of rehearsing everyday behind the scenes and since she was the only non-Gujarati, at the end of the serial, Aatish Kapadia told everyone that they have ‘Gujaratified’ her.

How was your experience shooting with Paresh Rawal sir for OMG?

To this, Lubna Salim replied by saying that Umesh Shukla is her college friend while Paresh Rawal knew her because of her theatre. So one day when they had called her, she came on the sets where Paresh Rawal and Umesh Shukla tried to convince her for the part even though she kept telling them that she doesn’t do movies. However, Umesh Shukla assured her that she won’t regret this and so signed for the role. Talking about her challenges with Paresh Rawal, Lubna Salim said that the movie was based on a play and Paresh Rawal had absorbed the character completely but yet he was always to rehearse with her and was always very supportive.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

To this, Lubna Salim replied by saying that currently she is doing Teri Meri Doriyaann on StarPlus, and she is opening up for a play, where she is set to have a solo performance, playing 17 characters and the play is called Gudamba.

This was our conversation with Lubna Salim. Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Lubna Salim
About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 20:46

