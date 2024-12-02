Exclusive! The audience will enjoy watching me as Kasturi as there will be a drastic change to her personality post the leap: Hemani Chawla on Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Hemani Chawla plays an integral role in the show as Kasturi. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Hemani opened up about her experience of shooting for Dabangii and her bond with Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil and the other cast members.
Hemani

MUMBAI: Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been an entertaining show with a different look and feel and now viewers will witness a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance.

Stepping into the shoes of a grown-up Arya post-leap, will be the talented actor, Rachana Mistry and she will be seen in a character which is driven by an urge for justice; Arya, still embodying her Dabangii spirit but with newfound maturity. 

Hemani Chawla plays an integral role in the show as Kasturi.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Hemani opened up about her experience shooting for Dabangii and her bond with Aamir Dalvi, Manav Gohil and the other cast members.

Hemani said, “My experience shooting for the show has been really good. I had taken a break from television and was doing short films and other projects but Dabangii sounded different and I hence took it up. I am thoroughly enjoying myself shooting for the show and people here are like a second family to me.”

Shedding light on her character, Hemani expressed, “I really like the way my character has shaped. Kasturi has many layers. Until now she was seen as an insecure person but now she has everything in her own hands and acts like a queen. Kasturi has many shades from conflict to her bond with Saheb. My character is challenging as in real life I am a very simple person. The audience will enjoy watching Kasturi now on as there will be a complete change to her personality.”

Speaking about her bond with her co-actors Himani said, "Aamir Dalvi is a sweetheart. I never knew that I will be a part of the show where I will have a great bond with all my co-actors. I have learnt a lot from Aamir and I even observe the way he projects his role. Manav Gohil is an effortless and a natural actor. Anjum Fakih entered late but still we bonded really well. All the actors have good energy and I am looking forward to shooting with Rachana Mistry too.” 

Well said Hemani!

