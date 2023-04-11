Exclusive! The beauty of Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav is that the casting done is very good: Amaranth Kumar on his experience shooting for the Colors show

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively. Amarnath Kumar who is a part of the show talks exclusively to TellyChakkar about his experience shooting for the show.
Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI: Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav is a very entertaining mythological drama. The show stars Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the leading roles.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively. Amarnath Kumar who is a part of the show talks exclusively to TellyChakkar about his experience shooting for the show.

Amarnath said, “I have had quite a good experience shooting for Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav. Swastik Productions is a brilliant production house and they take good care of the team members. I bond pretty well with the entire cast of the show. “

When asked whether he enjoys the mythological space more or the fiction, Amarnath shared, “I enjoy family dramas better. The reason is that in mythological shows, the character gets famous but because of the costumes and the prosthetics, the actor does not get recognition and that is something which every actor would want. But again, that depends on the character. For example, in Shiva Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav, my look is simplified and hence I am seen.”

He added, “The beauty of Shiv Shakti – Tap, Tyaag, Tandav is that the casting done is very good. Every actor fits perfectly into the roles.”

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 15:43

