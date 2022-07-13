EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show to be back with a new season in September?

The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of television shows have rolled out in the year 2022 and many shows have wrapped up. 

Within six months of the year 2022, a lot of TV shows have gone off-air. 

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of them which has gone off-air leaving the viewers upset. 

The show has had a great run for several months after which the show's team went on a seasonal break.

Recently, Kapil Sharma along with his team had travelled to Canada and several other parts of the world for shows. 

But now, after a break of a few months, the team is all set to be back with the new season.

Apparently, Kapil's team will also see some new actors who will join the star cast. 

The entertainment quotient will be high with new members joining the show. 

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will be back in September. 

TKSS has actors like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda, among others. 

How excited are you for The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

