EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show gets an EXTENSION for these many months

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: WHAT! Can you guess Sunil Grover's salary that was enough to buy a new car everyday?

We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for their readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television. This time the news is about one of the most popular comedy shows on Tv, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show which made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes. We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films.

We had exclusively updated the fans, it was revealed that both Smriti Irani and Kapil Sharma were unaware of the whole issue. It was a misunderstanding between Smritiji's driver and the gatekeeper of The Kapil Sharma Show that lead to this outcome.

Now the exclusive is that with an impressive lineup of actors gracing the stage of the show, they have finally received an extension for 6 months. Fans are all excited to see more of Kapil Sharma's show and how exciting will the upcoming episodes of the show be.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: SUPERB! A sneak peek into TKSS fame Chandan Prabhakar's apartment which has written LUXURY written all over it