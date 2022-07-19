EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show gets a launch date to resume on Sony TV

The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes. We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 15:42
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show to be back with a new season in September?

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

A lot of television shows have rolled out in the year 2022 and many shows have wrapped up.

Within six months of the year 2022, a lot of TV shows have gone off-air.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of them which has gone off-air leaving the viewers upset.

The show has had a great run for several months after which the show's team went on a seasonal break.

Recently, Kapil Sharma along with his team travelled to Canada and several other parts of the world for shows.

But now, after a break of a few months, the team is all set to be back with the new season.

Apparently, Kapil's team will also see some new actors who will join the star cast.

The entertainment quotient will be high with new members joining the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will be back in September. Now the breaking is that the show will go on air from 3rd September on Sony Tv. 

TKSS has actors like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarty, Kiku Sharda, among others.

Also read: BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

How excited are you for The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

