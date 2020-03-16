Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar to grace the sets

Ranveer Singh's film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to hit the screen on 13 May 2022. Therefore, the actor is all set to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote it.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:14
The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar with the cast to grace on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony TV.

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, which has constantly been entertaining viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter, and the audience loves every bit of it.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

Also read: Exclusive: John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez to grace Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show

It has witnessed a rally of stars gracing the show. 

Now, that we hear the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh along with the cast of Jayeshbhai Jordaar would be soon gracing it to promote his upcoming film.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Wow! Shilpa Shetty reveals Manoj Muntashir's hidden talent

The story of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is based on a couple who are soon going to have their second child and learn about the gender. Ranveer aka Jayeshbhai puts in all his efforts for the successful delivery of his child. He wants a daughter as he want to convey the message of gender equality.

The Kapil Sharma Show is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar Yash Raj Films Krushna Abhishek Sumona Chakravarti Bharti Singh Sony TV Sony Entertainment Television Sony LIV Archana Puran Singh Sudesh Lehri Kiku Sharda Chandan Prabhakar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 13:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media
MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world,...
Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force
MUMBAI: After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revati checks CCTV footage and fails to find Dev
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video