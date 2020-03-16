Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai Jordaar to grace the sets

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony TV.

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, which has constantly been entertaining viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter, and the audience loves every bit of it.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

It has witnessed a rally of stars gracing the show.

Now, that we hear the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh along with the cast of Jayeshbhai Jordaar would be soon gracing it to promote his upcoming film.

The story of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is based on a couple who are soon going to have their second child and learn about the gender. Ranveer aka Jayeshbhai puts in all his efforts for the successful delivery of his child. He wants a daughter as he want to convey the message of gender equality.

The Kapil Sharma Show is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

