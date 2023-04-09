Exclusive! “The main thing is how we started with that one rupee coin and how we are building ourselves up” Farmaan Haider and Samriddhi Shukla aka Nityam and Saavi of Saavi Ki Savari talk about the upcoming track of the show

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of love and adoration on the cast and crew. TellyChakkar gave you the exclusive update that the show is going off-air on 15th September.

We caught up with Nityam aka Farman Haider and Saavi aka Samriddhi Shukla to talk about the upcoming track of the show and more.

Talking about Nityam’s success, Farmaan said, “The dream that Nityam and Saavi saw together is finally coming true, and Saavi has been very instrumental in that process. She has pulled this miracle off in true sense and now, Nityam wants to give this surprise to Saavi, of their dream coming true, which is why Nityam is so happy”.

Talking about Saavi’s point of view, Samriddhi said, “Because the pressure is so much, there is only a week left for the summit, Nityam and Saavi are prepping just for that, working extremely hard,. Saavi has some idea, of what the surprise is, but to see the dream come true is a different feeling”.

Farmaan also spoke about the upcoming track, “The main thing is how we started with that one rupee coin and how we are building ourselves up, how will we get our empire back, our home, and that is going to be the sole focus”.

