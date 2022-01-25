EXCLUSIVE! 'The obsession and the show is quite HATKE' Paakhi aka Reem Sameer OPENS UP on her character, expectations from Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the new year has kickstarted a few days ago, many shows are in the pipeline. Colors TV is coming up with a new show titled Fanaa, and viewers can't contain their excitement.

Fanaa's story will revolve around three characters, that is, Ishan, Pakhi, and Agasthya, and how the dynamics change with several twists and turns. Starring Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles.

We got in touch with Reem aka Paakhi to know about her excitement and more, check out what she had to share:

How has been your experience shooting?

We all are pretty excited, yes the expectations' bar is quite high. We are really enjoying the shoot. At the same time I can see that I am positive about the show, we have a lot to offer. The show is quite hatke, it isn't like the shows that you see. We just want the audience to give us a chance to bring the show for them.

What was the first impression about your co-stars?

I have met Zain before too, we have a lot of common friends. I knew that he is quite humorous and he gives me good vibes. It's all positive vibes, we share great chemistry. There are actors who are often concerned about their own performance but with us, we are concerned about each other too. It's been great working with him.

I met Akshit once before but we didn't talk much earlier, when we met in the office it seemed like we met for the first time. It didn't take much time to break the ice and as actors, the three of us are mature enough to work as a team and not make either of us uncomfortable. So yes, it's a great team to work with.

What are your expectations from the show and your character?

There are many stories that had obsessive lovers, but Fanaa will have a completely different level of an obsession than the stories before if you have seen the promo then you saw there were cameras and microphones all around me so yes this one is on a completely different level of an obsession than before.

The show is all set to launch on 31st January.

